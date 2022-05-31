Heasley allowed three runs on six hits and three walks with three strikeouts across six innings in a no-decision versus the Guardians on Monday.

This was Heasley's longest start of the season, and he pitched fairly well. He was in line for the loss before the Royals rallied to tie the game in the eighth inning. The 25-year-old right-hander has walked at least three batters in all four of his major-league starts this year, contributing to a 4.66 ERA and 1.76 WHIP. He's posted a 10:16 K:BB in 19.1 innings while posting an 0-2 record. While he's not performing that well, Zack Greinke (elbow) going on the injured list bodes well for Heasley remaining in the rotation for a couple more starts. He's projected to face the Astros at home this weekend.