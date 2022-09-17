Heasley allowed two hits and three walks over 6.2 shutout frames against the Red Sox on Friday. He struck out five and did not factor in the decision.

Heasley was in line for a win before Boston came back and took the lead in the eighth inning. He produced 10 swinging strikes, his highest total since forcing a season-high 13 against Texas on May 12. The 25-year-old righty is now sporting a 5.09 ERA, though he's registered a solid 3.86 ERA over his last six starts. Heasley is expected to face the Twins at home next week.