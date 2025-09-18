site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Royals' Jonathan India: Out of lineup again Thursday
India is absent from the lineup for Thursday's contest against the Mariners.
It's the second straight day India has been out of the lineup. On Thursday it will be Michael Massey at second base and batting ninth for the Royals.
