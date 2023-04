Lyles did not factor into the decision Tuesday against the Rangers, allowing four runs on eight hits and two walks over 6.1 innings. He struck out four.

The veteran right-hander appeared headed for his third straight loss to open the campaign as Kansas City trailed 4-2 after seven innings, but the offense rallied over the final frames to force a 10th inning. Lyles has a 5.19 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 15:4 K:BB across 17.1 innings through his first three starts of the season.