Lyles (0-1) allowed two runs (one earned) on five hits and two walks over 5.1 innings, taking the loss versus Twins on Saturday.

It was far from a dominant effort for the Lyles, but he was able to get out of the jams he created and pitched well enough to win if he would have received some run support. The Royals provided none. The right-hander is expected to be back on the mound next week for a tough home matchup against the Blue Jays.