Lyles (6-17) earned the win Friday, allowing five runs on four hits and one walk over six innings in a 12-5 win over the Yankees. He struck out four.

Friday's start marked the 13th time on the season that Lyles has allowed five or more runs. However, it also represented the 28th time in 31 starts that he lasted at least five innings in his role as a regular innings-eater for the Royals. An early 10-run lead allowed Lyles to play his normal role and still cruise to an easy victory despite the five-runs allowed. Lyles will finish his season with a league-leading 17 losses to go along with six wins, an ERA of 6.28, a 1.24 WHIP and 120 strikeouts over 177.2 innings.