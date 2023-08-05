Lyles (3-12) earned the win Friday, allowing five runs on eight hits and zero walks over 5.2 innings against the Phillies. He struck out two.

After a four-run sixth put Kansas City up by two, Lyles was pulled following a Trey Turner single that cut the Royals' lead to one. The bullpen proceeded to blank the Phillies the rest of the way, earning Lyles his third victory of the season. It wasn't pretty, but Lyles has now earned the victory in his last two starts after securing just one win in his previous 18 outings. His next start is likely to come next week in Boston.