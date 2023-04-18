Lyles (0-3) took the loss Monday, allowing four runs (one earned) on three hits and three walks over eight innings during a 4-0 loss to the Rangers. He struck out three.

Lyles served up a one-out, three-run homer to Josh Jung in the first, but all three runs were unearned due to back-to-back errors to start the game. The lone earned run on Lyles' ledger came in the third via a solo shot from Marcus Semien. Despite the rocky start, Lyles was able to settle down and got through a season-high eight frames against a good Rangers' offense. Through four outings (25.1 innings), Lyles sports a 4.26 ERA and a 1.22 WHIP with a 18:7 K:BB.