Lyles (illness) is expected to make his next start Thursday against the Guardians in Cleveland, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

After coming down with an illness this past Friday, Lyles ended up missing his turn through the rotation, but he looks like he's shown enough improvement over the last few days to avoid a trip to the 15-day injured list. Assuming Lyles checks out fine following a throwing session early this week, he shouldn't face any restrictions when he returns to the mound Thursday for the series opener at Progressive Field. Through 16 starts this season, Lyles is 1-11 with a 6.68 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and a 64:30 K:BB in 91.2 innings.