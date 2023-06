Lyles allowed one run on two hits and a walk over five innings in Friday's loss to the Rockies. He struck out eight and did not factor in the decision.

Lyles produced what was easily his best start of the year but got no run support. The 32-year-old forced a season-high 14 whiffs on 74 pitches but remains at 0-9 on the year. He's still sporting an unsightly 6.89 ERA through 66.2 frames on the year. Lyles is currently lined up to start in Miami next week.