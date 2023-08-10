Lyles (3-13) took the loss Wednesday, giving up four runs on seven hits and a walk over eight innings as the Royals were downed 4-3 by the Red Sox. He struck out six.

The veteran right-hander delivered his second complete game of the season in a road loss, and it's indicative of Kansas City's season that Lyles lost the other one too (May 9 against the White Sox.) He fired 70 of 102 pitches for strikes, and while he can provide the Royals with innings, that's about the extent of his value given his 6.13 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 88:35 K:BB through 126.1 frames this season. He'll next take the mound for a home start early next week against the Mariners.