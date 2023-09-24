Lyles (5-17) allowed two hits and two walks while striking out three over five scoreless innings to earn the win Saturday over the Astros.

Lyles was defeated by the Astros in his last start, but he was able to put together his second scoreless outing of the season in Saturday's game. The veteran right-hander has had a tough season, posting a 6.24 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 116:44 K:BB through 171.2 innings over 30 starts this year. He's allowed 16 runs across 29.1 innings in September, a modest improvement on his season numbers. He's tentatively lined up to make his last start of the campaign at home versus the Yankees next week.