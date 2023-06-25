Lyles (1-11) earned the win Saturday, allowing four runs on eight hits and one walk over six innings in a 9-4 victory over Tampa Bay. He struck out two.

Though it took 16 starts for Lyles to get into the win column, the victory came against the Rays, who have the best winning percentage in the American League. Despite the win, Lyles allowed four runs and tied his season low in punchouts. The MLB leader in losses has tallied a 7.23 ERA with a 28:16 K:BB in his last eight starts (42.1 innings). He's tentatively lined up for another tough matchup in his next start, taking on the Dodgers at Kauffman Stadium.