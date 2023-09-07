Lyles (4-16) allowed three runs on seven hits and a walk while failing to record a strikeout over 5.1 innings, taking the loss Wednesday versus the White Sox.

Lyles has gone eight innings in every other start over his last six outings, though he has a 1-4 record with 27 runs allowed (26 earned) over 37.1 innings in that span. The veteran right-hander was just okay Wednesday, with Andrew Vaughn's two-run home run in the sixth inning ending his start. Lyles is now at a 6.24 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 104:41 K:BB through 155.1 innings through 27 starts this season. He's projected to make his next start on the road in a rematch versus the White Sox next week.