Lyles gave up eight runs (six earned) on six hits and two walks while striking out three batters over five innings against Baltimore on Thursday. He did not factor in the decision.

About the only thing that went right for Lyles on Thursday was that opposing starter Grayson Rodriguez struggled just as badly, allowing Lyles to escape a loss. The right-hander gave up all eight of his runs over the first three innings, with half of the tallies coming on a pair of two-run homers. Lyles has surrendered 13 earned runs across nine innings over his past two starts, pushing his season ERA to 6.69.