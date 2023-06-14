Lyles (0-11) took the loss Tuesday, allowing five runs on five hits and three walks over six innings against Cincinnati. He struck out four.

Lyles struggled to find the zone all evening, as just 51 of his 94 pitches went for strikes. All five runs allowed came in the second inning, as the Reds were able to bat around and took a lead they would not relinquish. Although Lyles did not allow a home run in the outing, he has been especially victimized by them all season, giving up two or more homers in seven of his 13 starts. His next scheduled start is for Monday against the Tigers.