Lyles (0-7) took another loss Sunday, allowing seven runs on four hits and three walks over 2.1 innings against the White Sox. He struck out two.

Sunday was easily Lyles' worst outing of the season. He let up one run through the first two frames on a Christian Yelich homer and then completely fell apart in the third. He faced seven batters in the inning, allowing three walks, two singles and a double, which amounted to another four runs for the Brewers before he was pulled. Two additional runs were charged to him after Jose Cuas allowed both inherited runners to score off a three-run blast by Brice Turang. Lyles' velocity noticeably dropped down to 88.8 MPH after he had been averaging 90.7 with his fastball for the year. He has allowed at least one homer in seven of his nine starts this year and now owns a 7.14 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 38:17 K:BB over 51.2 innings. He's lined up for a tentative start against the White Sox next weekend.