Lyles (3-15) took the loss Saturday, allowing seven runs on six hits and three walks over three innings against Seattle. He struck out four.

The 32-year-old righty allowed all seven of his earned runs in the third inning on three homers, including a Teoscar Hernandez grand slam. This marks the shortest outing for Lyles since he allowed seven earned runs to Milwaukee in 2.1 innings on May 14. In eight second-half starts, the veteran is now 2-4 with a 6.70 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 28:10 K:BB across 45.2 innings. Lyles is projected to make his next start at home against the Red Sox.