Lyles (4-17) took the loss Sunday, allowing four runs on six hits and one walk over six innings against Houston. He struck out six.

Lyles also hit two batters to go along with four extra-base hits, two singles and a walk. Lyles, who is now three losses clear of his next closest competitors, continues to eat innings for the Royals while opponents continue to feast when he does. His ERA in September now stands at 5.98, an improvement over his season ERA of 6.43. Despite those consistent struggles, Lyles has now tossed five innings or more in 26 of his 29 starts. He is currently scheduled to get another chance to face the Astros next weekend in Houston.