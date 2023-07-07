Lyles allowed one run on six hits and no walks while striking out five batters over five innings in a no-decision against Cleveland on Thursday.

Lyles was scratched from his scheduled start last Friday due to an illness but was well enough by Thursday to take the mound against the Guardians. The right-hander put together one of his best starts of the campaign, finishing with no walks for just the third time and allowing only one run, which came on a solo shot by Andres Gimenez in the second inning. Lyles has completed at least five frames in each of his past eight starts, though he hasn't been all that impressive over that span with a 5.60 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 31:13 K:BB over 45 innings.