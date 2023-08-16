Lyles did not factor into the decision Tuesday, allowing seven runs (six earned) on nine hits and one walk over five innings against the Mariners. He struck out three.

After going eight innings last time out against the Red Sox, Lyles went just five innings and threw 91 pitches Tuesday. However, his shortened outing didn't prevent him from giving up plenty of runs as the veteran righty served up four home runs on the day, setting a single-game season-high in the category. Over his last five appearances (28.2 innings), Lyles owns a 7.22 ERA and an 18:5 K:BB. He's tentatively scheduled to face off against the Cubs this weekend.