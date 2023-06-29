Lyles was scratched from his scheduled start Friday versus the Dodgers due to an illness, Jaylon T. Thompson of The Kansas City Star reports.

Alec Marsh will be called up from Triple-A Omaha to start in place of Lyles, who should be able to slot back into the Royals' rotation next week. The 32-year-old has allowed the most earned runs (68) of any major-league pitcher this season.