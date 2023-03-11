Lyles allowed two hits and struck out two over three innings in Friday's Cactus League game versus the Padres.

Lyles has struck out six over eight innings this spring while allowing two earned runs, six hits and a walk. The right-hander was an effective innings-eater with the Orioles in 2022, posting a 4.42 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 144:52 K:BB across 179 innings. He should be a lock for the Royals' rotation after signing a two-year deal in December, though his ratios will likely continue to be just okay across the board.