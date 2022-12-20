Lyles signed a two-year, $17 million deal with the Royals on Tuesday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.
Lyles will be getting pretty good money for a 32-year-old with a 5.10 career ERA. His 4.42 ERA last season for the Orioles beat his career mark by a significant margin but still wasn't particularly strong, especially in a year in which offense dropped across the league. Lyles' 18.6 percent strikeout rate in 2022 was in line with his 17.6 percent career figure, so don't expect him to become a different pitcher any time soon. He should at least be able to eat a healthy amount of innings for the Royals, as his 62 starts over the past two seasons tie him for 13th in the league. Toss in his pitcher-friendly home park and relatively weak division and Lyles becomes a viable end-game option in deeper formats despite his rather bland numbers.