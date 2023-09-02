Lyles (4-15) allowed two runs on four hits over eight innings Friday, striking out seven and earning a win over Boston.

Lyles kept the Red Sox scoreless for seven frames before Alex Verdugo finally broke up the shutout with a two-run shot in the eighth inning. It's the fifth time this season that Lyles has tossed at least eight innings, but he was 0-4 in those outings prior to Friday's win. The veteran righty now owns a 6.29 ERA with a 104:40 K:BB through 150.1 frames. Lyles is currently lined up to face the White Sox at home next week.