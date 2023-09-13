Lyles did not factor into the decision Tuesday, allowing seven runs on seven hits over five innings against the White Sox. He struck out three.

Lyles was cruising Tuesday, holding the White Sox hitless until Eloy Jimenez cranked a home run to lead off the fifth inning. Lyles would then unravel in the sixth, allowing six consecutive hits without recording an out, as he was charged for six more runs. The 32-year-old right-hander has struggled to a 7.14 ERA over his last 10 starts (58 innings). Lyles is now 4-16 with a 6.44 ERA through 28 starts (160.2 innings) this season. He's lined up for a home matchup with the Guardians early next week.