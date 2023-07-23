Lyles (1-12) took the loss Sunday, allowing five runs on nine hits and a walk over five innings against the Yankees. He struck out three.

The Yankees jumped on Lyles early, scoring four runs on five hits in the opening inning. While Lyles was able to settle in a bit, allowing just one run over his final four frames, the Royals couldn't overcome the early deficit, tagging Lyles with his league-high 12th loss. The 32-year-old right-hander has struggled to a 6.19 ERA with a 1.29 WHIP and 76:32 K:BB through 19 starts (107.2 innings) this season. Lyles is currently lined up to face the Twins at home in his next outing.