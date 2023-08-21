Lyles (3-14) took the loss Sunday against the Cubs after allowing four runs on five hits and a walk while striking out two over eight innings.

Interestingly enough, Lyles is now tied with Sandy Alcantara for the league lead with three complete games this season after going the distance for the second time in his last three starts. However, each time Lyles has lasted the whole game, he's lost. The Cubs jumped on him with two quick runs in the first and then padded the lead with a solo home run in the fifth and eighth innings. Lyles has now given up multiple home runs in back-to-back games and sits at a 6.07 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 93:37 K:BB in 139.1 innings. He lines up for a weekend start against the Mariners next.