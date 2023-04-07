Lyles (0-2) allowed five earned runs on eight hits and no walks while striking out nine across 5.2 innings to take the loss Thursday against the Blue Jays.

Lyles was hit hard throughout the start, as he served up two home runs and five total extra-base hits while allowing the Blue Jays to score at least one run in four of the six innings he pitched. Positive, Lyles racked up nine strikeouts, which matched his highest total since 2019. Through two starts in the current campaign, he has a 4.91 ERA but a more impressive 11:2 K:BB across 11 frames.