Lyles (0-9) took the loss Friday as the Royals were toppled 12-10 by the Nationals, giving up five runs on six hits and three walks over five-plus innings. He struck out two.

The veteran right-hander was nursing a 2-1 lead through five innings, but both offenses erupted in the second half of the game, with Lyles getting chased by the three-run shot off the bat of Corey Dickerson. Lyles has served up multiple homers in seven of his 11 starts this season, getting tagged for 16 long balls over 61.2 innings in total to fuel his ghastly 7.30 ERA. He'll try to staunch the bleeding in his next outing, likely to come next week at home against the Rockies.