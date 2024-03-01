Lyles trained at Tread Athletics to increase his velocity and adjust his curveball this offseason, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Lyles allowed a hit and a walk while striking out three over two scoreless innings versus the White Sox on Thursday. He used his cutter more during his Cactus League debut, so it remains to be seen if his offseason work on his fastball will pan out. Lyles had an awful 2023 with a 6.28 ERA and 1.24 WHIP over 177.2 innings, but he also made 31 starts and pitcher a career-high three complete games. He projects as an innings eater at the back of the Royals' rotation in 2024.