Bonafacio made an adjustment just before the All-Star break that's helped him reach the longest on-base streak (22) by a Royals rookies since 1987, Alec McChesney reports.

The 24-year-old got off to a good start in his first MLB campaign, but eventually ran into a mid-June slump. Pitchers started to get the book on Bonafacio and attacked with high fastballs, leading to a 37 point drop in the rookie's batting average. Like all good big leaguers do, he counterattacked with his own adjustments. By learning to lay off the high stuff, Bonafacio has put together a nine-game hitting streak entering Wednesday's contest.