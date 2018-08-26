Bonifacio is out of the lineup Sunday against the Indians, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

Bonifacio returned from a back injury earlier in the weekend and started back-to-back contests, going a collective 2-for-7 with a run scored. He's expected to handle close to an everyday role in right field the rest of the way for the Royals, but Bonifacio will get a maintenance day in the series finale in light of the recent injury. Bonifacio's absence from the lineup opens up a spot in the outfield for Ryan O'Hearn.