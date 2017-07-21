Royals' Jorge Bonifacio: Dealing with foot soreness
Bonifacio is sitting out Friday due to soreness in his foot, Maria Torres of the Kansas City Star reports.
Bonifacio fouled a ball off his foot in Thursday's contest, and although he seemed to be fine in the moment, he apparently was sore today. Consider him day-to-day for the time being as Whit Merrifield moves into the outfield to fill the void.
