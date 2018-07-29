Royals' Jorge Bonifacio: Gets breather in series finale
Bonifacio is out of the lineup Sunday against the Yankees.
Bonifacio went 1-for-9 with four strikeouts across both games of Saturday's doubleheader and has started each of the Royals' last 13 games, so he was well overdue for a day off. The newly acquired Brett Phillips will replace Bonifacio in right field and hit eighth.
