Royals' Jorge Bonifacio: Goes deep again Sunday
Bonifacio went 1-for-3 with a solo homer and a walk Sunday against the White Sox.
Bonifacio's 13th home run of the season was sandwiched between Whit Merrifield and Eric Hosmer long balls, as the top of the Royals order hit back-to-back-to-back jacks off Derek Holland to open the home half of the fourth inning. The rookie outfielder has homered in consecutive contests after going 18 games without hitting one.
