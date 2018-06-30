Bonifacio batted fifth and went 0-for-3 with a strikeout in Friday's loss to the Mariners.

Bonifacio got the start in left field in his first game back from the 80-game suspension for performance-enhancing substances. The 25-year-old has a .255/.320.432 slash line with 17 home runs in 384 at-bats during his rookie season last year.

