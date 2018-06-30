Royals' Jorge Bonifacio: Goes hitless in season debut
Bonifacio batted fifth and went 0-for-3 with a strikeout in Friday's loss to the Mariners.
Bonifacio got the start in left field in his first game back from the 80-game suspension for performance-enhancing substances. The 25-year-old has a .255/.320.432 slash line with 17 home runs in 384 at-bats during his rookie season last year.
More News
-
Royals' Jorge Bonifacio: Officially reinstated•
-
Royals' Jorge Bonifacio: Set for reinstatement Thursday•
-
Royals' Jorge Bonifacio: Will begin rehab assignment Wednesday•
-
Royals' Jorge Bonifacio: Nearing rehab assignment•
-
Royals' Jorge Bonifacio: Suspended 80 games•
-
Royals' Jorge Bonifacio: Lined up to split right field and DH duty•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball trade chart, rankings
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest fantasy baseball...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 15
The Reds lineup is replete with sleepers right now. Scott White shares which ones crack his...
-
Week 15 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 15 (July 2-8) features a number of fringy two-start options, but how many are genuinely...
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 15: Sit Moustakas
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Podcast: Looking ahead to Week 15
We’re reviewing two-start pitchers, the Most Added list and some red hot hitters to help you...
-
Prospects: Tucker begging for promotion
The Astros have one prospect on the way, but not the one everyone's hoping to see. Scott White...