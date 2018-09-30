Bonifacio is out of the lineup Sunday against the Indians, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

Bonifacio will miss out on a tough matchup with Tribe right-hander Carlos Carrasco, which should prevent the outfielder's final numbers from taking another hit during what has been a rough September. After losing roughly half the season to suspension, Bonifacio hasn't flashed much power since being reinstated in late June, supplying just four home runs across 270 plate appearances.