Royals' Jorge Bonifacio: Heads to bench Sunday
Bonifacio is out of the lineup Sunday against the Indians, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.
Bonifacio will miss out on a tough matchup with Tribe right-hander Carlos Carrasco, which should prevent the outfielder's final numbers from taking another hit during what has been a rough September. After losing roughly half the season to suspension, Bonifacio hasn't flashed much power since being reinstated in late June, supplying just four home runs across 270 plate appearances.
