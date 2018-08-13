Bonifacio is not in the lineup Monday against the Blue Jays, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

Bonifacio will head to the bench for Monday's series opener after going hitless (0-for-3) in Sunday's series-finale loss to the Cardinals. Rosell Herrera will cover right field in his stead, allowing Alcides Escobar to pick up a start at third base.

More News
Our Latest Stories