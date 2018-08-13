Royals' Jorge Bonifacio: Heads to bench
Bonifacio is not in the lineup Monday against the Blue Jays, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.
Bonifacio will head to the bench for Monday's series opener after going hitless (0-for-3) in Sunday's series-finale loss to the Cardinals. Rosell Herrera will cover right field in his stead, allowing Alcides Escobar to pick up a start at third base.
