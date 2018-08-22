Royals' Jorge Bonifacio: Held out Wednesday
Bonifacio (back) is out of the lineup against Tampa Bay on Wednesday, Joel Goldberg of Fox Sports Kansas City reports.
Bonifacio will remain on the bench for a second straight game after being scratched from Tuesday's starting lineup due to back stiffness. Rosell Herrera will man right field in his absence while Ryan O'Hearn starts at the DH spot. Consider Bonifacio day-to-day ahead of Thursday's series finale.
