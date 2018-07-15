Bonifacio went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer, another RBI and two runs scored Saturday during the Royals' victory over the White Sox.

Bonifacio turned on an inside Reynaldo Lopez two-seam fastball and sneaked one to the fair side of the left-field foul pole for his first big fly of 2018. Recently activated from an 80-game suspension for a performance-enhancing substance, the 25-year-old will have an avenue to at least several starts per week through the end of July with Jorge Soler (foot) still on the disabled list.

