Royals' Jorge Bonifacio: Homers in return to lineup
Bonifacio (1-for-4) homered Saturday against the White Sox after sitting out Friday with foot soreness.
Based on his 12th deposit over the fence this season, it looks like the outfielder is feeling just fine after fouling a ball off his foot Thursday. The impressive rookie is now on pace to hit 20 home runs while nearing 50 RBI and surpassing 60 runs.
