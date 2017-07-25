Royals' Jorge Bonifacio: Homers in third straight
Bonifacio went 3-for-5 with a solo home run during Monday's win over Detroit.
This was the third consecutive game with a homer for Bonifacio, and the rookie is now up to a .259/.331/.464 slash line with 14 bombs, 31 RBI and 41 runs. It's also worth noting that 12 of those long flies have come over his past 54 games dating back to late May. He's moving the fantasy needle in most settings and is also legitimizing his long-term power upside.
