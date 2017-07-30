Royals' Jorge Bonifacio: In line for more DH days
Bonifacio could see more time as the Royals' designated hitter over the rest of the season, Rustin Dodd of The Kansas City Star reports.
Melky Cabrera is expected to assume everyday right field duties when he joins the team Monday, leaving Bonifacio in limbo of sorts. He just snapped his seven-game hit streak Sunday, but his 14 home runs and .773 OPS certainly warrant a good amount of playing time. It's unclear how the Royals will divvy up DH playing time between him and Brandon Moss, but things should clear up over the next few days. Bonifacio's role for the remainder of the season very well could hinge on his performance over the next week or so.
