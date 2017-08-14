Royals' Jorge Bonifacio: Launches 15th home run Sunday
Bonifacio went 2-for-5 with a homer, two runs scored and two RBI in Sunday's 14-6 win over the White Sox.
Bonifacio took starter Derek Holland deep on a third-inning solo shot, then drove in another run with a single in the sixth before coming around to score later in the frame. The rookie right fielder's career high for home runs at any level was 19 in 134 games for Triple-A Omaha last year, but he's taken his power numbers to a new level with 15 long balls in just 88 games with the big club.
