Bonifacio went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's win over Cleveland.

Bonifacio kicked off the scoring in the second inning, clubbing a solo homer over the fence in left to get the Royals on the board early. Following Monday's victory, he's pieced together a modest six-game hitting streak, going 9-for-21 with two extra-base hits and three RBI.

