Royals' Jorge Bonifacio: Lined up to split right field and DH duty
Bonifacio is currently positioned to share time in right field and at DH with Jorge Soler, the Kansas City Star reports.
Last season as a rookie, Bonifacio hit .255/.320/.432 with 17 homers and 40 RBI along with 55 runs scored, but he graded out as a slightly below-average defender in the outfield. Somewhat surprisingly, Bonifacio was more effective against same-handed pitching in 2017, finishing with a 104 wRC+ against righties and an 85 wRC+ against lefties. Barring the addition of a more established veteran outfielder this spring, Bonifacio is on a path to exceed his playing time volume from last season, giving him an outside shot at eclipsing 20 homers in a rebuilding Kansas City lineup.
