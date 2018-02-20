Bonifacio is currently positioned to share time in right field and at DH with Jorge Soler, the Kansas City Star reports.

Last season as a rookie, Bonifacio hit .255/.320/.432 with 17 homers and 40 RBI along with 55 runs scored, but he graded out as a slightly below-average defender in the outfield. Somewhat surprisingly, Bonifacio was more effective against same-handed pitching in 2017, finishing with a 104 wRC+ against righties and an 85 wRC+ against lefties. Barring the addition of a more established veteran outfielder this spring, Bonifacio is on a path to exceed his playing time volume from last season, giving him an outside shot at eclipsing 20 homers in a rebuilding Kansas City lineup.