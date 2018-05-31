Royals' Jorge Bonifacio: Nearing rehab assignment
Bonifacio (suspension) is expected to begin a minor-league rehab assignment June 12, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.
Bonifacio is currently serving an 80-game suspension for testing positive for a performance-enchancing substance. He'll spend the maximum 15 days on a rehab assignment before rejoining the Royals on June 29, when first eligible.
