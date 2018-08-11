Royals' Jorge Bonifacio: Not starting Saturday
Bonifacio is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Cardinals, Joel Goldberg of FOX Sports Kansas City reports.
Bonifacio is hitting just .145/.243/.226 since the All-Star break. Rosell Herrera will get the start in right field Saturday.
