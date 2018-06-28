Bonifacio was reinstated from his suspension Thursday, Rustin Dodd of The Athletic reports.

As expected, Bonifacio will join the Royals prior to a three-game set in Seattle this weekend. In his place, Ryan Goins was designated for assignment and cast off the roster. In 2017, Bonifacio slashed .255/.320/.432 with 17 home runs, 40 RBI and one stolen base.

